Bombadillo is a non-web browser, designed for a growing list of protocols operating outside of the web.

Seamless browsing between multiple protocols, including Gopher, Gemini, Finger, and your local file system

Additional support for telnet and the web through third-party applications - http/https connection support is opt-in, and is configurable in a few different ways

Privacy focused - does not store usage or browsing data, will only store items you instruct it to (bookmarks, gemini certificates, settings and downloaded files)

Does not send/transmit anything to anyone that you do not instruct it to

Uses Vi/Vim-inspired keybindings and an easy command system

Navigable history within a session (no storage of session data)

Supports bookmarks

Gemini Protocol support includes secure communication over TLS, and uses a TOFU -style certificate system

Do you know of another great protocol you'd like to see support for in Bombadillo? Have you encountered a bug? Add it as an issue in our source code repository.

Getting Bombadillo

Bombadillo will run on any, to our knowledge, Unix-like system. To run the program the only dependencies are a terminal that supports VT-100 style escape codes (if you don't know if this is you: it probably is) and the program tput (which are present on the vast majority of such systems, versions prior to 2.3.0 will also require stty). Bombadillo can also be configured to integrate with external web browsers installed on your system, such as Firefox and Lynx, to allow the use of HTTP/HTTPS.

Are you a Plan9 user? We'd love to know if Bomabdillo runs on Plan9, and if not: what we can do to get basic functionality working. Please reach out. While we do not provide BSD executable binaries, Bombadillo has been confirmed to build fine on both FreeBSD and OpenBSD (NetBSD and DragonflyBSD functionality is likely).

From source

Bombadillo can be built from source code. To do so you will need Git, and a Go compiler installed on your system. Then do the following:

git clone https://tildegit.org/sloum/bombadillo cd bombadillo sudo make install bombadillo

If you do not have GNU make or compatible software installed on your system (as can be the case on BSD systems), but do have a Go compiler, you can also:

go install

From a precompiled executable

Precompiled executables are also available. We currently provide executables for Linux (amd64, x86_32, and arm) and OSX. If you are a BSD user, we recommend building from source using the Go compiler, that said: please get in touch if you use BSD and would be interested in precompiled executables, we may add them if there is interest from the community.

For more information on installing Bombadillo, view README.md in the downloaded repository or view it online in our source code repository.

From a package manager

We are actively looking for maintainers/packagers for any distro/platform. If you would like to help make bombadillo more available via your system's package manager, please reach out (or just do so, but it would be awesome to hear about it!).

Bombadillo can be found in these package repositories: